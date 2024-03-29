AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

March 22-28, 2024

Wildfires in Mexico burned a cemetery in the High Mountains of Veracruz state, while heavy rain in Brazil flooded homes in Duque de Caxias. Violent gangs in Haiti set fire to cars amid attacks that started in late February, killing many and leaving thousands homeless. Roman Catholics across the region began observing Holy Week.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images