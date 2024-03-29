Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 29 March 2024 04:02

March 22-28, 2024

Wildfires in Mexico burned a cemetery in the High Mountains of Veracruz state, while heavy rain in Brazil flooded homes in Duque de Caxias. Violent gangs in Haiti set fire to cars amid attacks that started in late February, killing many and leaving thousands homeless. Roman Catholics across the region began observing Holy Week.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

