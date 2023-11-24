Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 24 November 2023 05:27

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 12

Nov. 17-23, 2023

Miss Nicaragua won the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country. The deaths of two people, muggings and a dangerous heat wave left legions of Taylor Swift’s Brazilian fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar’s Eras Tour. And what many deemed impossible just months ago is now a reality: Right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina’s presidential runoff.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

