AP PHOTOS: Good Friday in Latin America

Via AP news wire
Saturday 30 March 2024 03:49

Show all 29

Across Latin America, Roman Catholic faithful commemorated Good Friday with processions and ceremonies re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus.

In the Guatemalan town of Antigua, devotees wearing purple and white carried a tree-ton religious float with a 300-year-old, life-size statue of Jesus bearing the cross during a procession. Brazilians lined the streets in the Complexo do Alemao favela to watch a Way of the Cross reenactment.

On a hill overlooking the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, men costumed as Roman soldiers tied men to wooden crosses as residents gathered to watch the reenactment of the crucifixion.

In Ecuador, thousands of penitents accompanied a statue of Jesus the Almighty in a march through the capital, while In Cuba, faithful marked Good Friday with a procession through the streets of Havana.

