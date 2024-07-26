Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 26 July 2024 05:01

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 3

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

July 19-25, 2024

Venezuela's political opposition held rallies throughout the country, as residents got ready to vote in the July 28 presidential election. Paraguayans wore bird-like costumes to celebrate 16th century Saint Francisco Solano, who's said to have miraculous powers. Multiple fires spread through Brasilia National Forest in the middle of central Brazil's dry season. Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors scored in a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at the Bombonera Stadium.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Juan Karita, based in La Paz, Bolivia.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in