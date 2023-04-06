Jump to content

Leipzig's Henrichs publishes racist abuse from social media

Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 April 2023 13:52
Germany Racism
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday's victory and says “I’ll show you what my DMs look like,” before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.

One message had only monkey emojis, another called him the N-word, while another threatened to “find you and your family.”

The 26-year-old Henrichs, who is Black, was born in Germany and has made seven appearances for the country's national soccer team.

“We live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism,” Henrichs wrote in German with a hashtag meaning “unfortunate truth.”

Leipzig also denounced the abuse.

“Leipzig condemns any form of racism, condemns antisemitism and does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the club said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

