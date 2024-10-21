With this salmon piccata, the fish sings in butter, lemon and capers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Here’s how to make salmon sing: Pair it with butter, lemon and capers in a move that’s genius in its simplicity. Husband-and-wife food bloggers and podcasters Sonja and Alex Overhiser swap fish for chicken in this classic Italian American dish, making it (dare we say?) even more irresistible than the original. With the recipe designed for two cooks, the salmon turns moist and tender in the buttery sauce, and the light breading gives a satisfying texture to each bite. This one never fails to get big wows around their table, and they hope it will do the same for you.

SALMON PICCATA

Serves: 4

Diet: pescatarian, gluten-free option, dairy-free option

Ingredients

Four 6 oz (170 g) salmon fillets, skin on

¾ tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup (70 g) all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp (45 g) unsalted butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

½ cup (120 ml) vegetable broth

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice

½ Tbsp lemon zest

3 Tbsp (45 g) capers, drained

Lemon wheels, for garnishing

Finely chopped parsley, for garnishing

Directions

(First cook) Allow the salmon to come to room temperature. Season the fillets with the kosher salt and plenty of black pepper. Spread the flour on a plate and dredge each fillet until lightly coated with flour on all sides.

(Second cook) In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the butter and the olive oil. When the butter is melted, add the salmon, skin side up. Cook until the bottom is browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook skin side down until browned, 1 to 2 minutes — watch to make sure the flour doesn’t burn. Transfer the salmon to a plate and turn down the heat to low.

(Both cooks) Add another tablespoon of the butter to the same pan; when it melts, add the shallot and cook, stirring frequently, until transparent and fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and the vegetable broth, lemon juice and zest, and capers, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the salmon to the pan, skin side down. Bring to a simmer and cook, occasionally spooning the sauce over the fish, until the fish is fully cooked, about 5 minutes. For a medium salmon, cook until the internal temperature reaches at least 130°F (55°C) when measured with a food thermometer at the thickest point.

(Both cooks) To serve, garnish the salmon with lemon wheels and chopped parsley. Drizzle a few spoonfuls of sauce over each fillet and serve.

Tips

Make chicken piccata using the same method: Use two boneless skinless chicken breasts or 4 cutlets (about 1½ pounds or 680 grams). Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. If using breasts, slice them in half horizontally (if you bought cutlets, skip this step). Then follow the steps in this recipe, using 1 teaspoon kosher salt to season the chicken.

A food thermometer is the best way to measure the internal temperature of fish. The temperature of 130°F (55°C) makes for moist, tender salmon. Feel free to cook up to 140°F (60°C) if you prefer a more well-done piece of fish.

Wine pairing: Pair this dish with a pinot noir. This red wine is known for its bright acidity, medium body, and fruity flavors, making it a perfect companion for the rich and flavorful salmon dish. We love the light and bright flavor of a pinot noir from Oregon.

Cooking together: Assign the fish prep to one of you! That person can season and dredge the fish while the other prepares the remaining ingredients.

For gluten-free: Omit the flour or use gluten-free flour.

For dairy-free: Use vegan butter.

Storage: Leftover salmon will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 days.

___

Excerpted from “A Couple Cooks: 100 Recipes to Cook Together” by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser, (copyright) 2024. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs (copyright) Shelly Westerhausen Worcel.

___

For more recipes, visit https://apnews.com/hub/recipes.