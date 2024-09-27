Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

App State cancels football game against Liberty in North Carolina after Helene causes flooding

Appalachian State’s home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene

The Associated Press
Friday 27 September 2024 17:37
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Appalachian State's home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene, the school announced Friday.

Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday.

The nonconference game was scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. EDT kickoff and will not be rescheduled, the school said.

App State also canceled a home field hockey game against Bellarmine that was slated for Friday.

The storm made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). But the damage extended hundreds of miles to the north.

Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators postponed their home preseason NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Friday night because of severe weather. The game was rescheduled for Oct. 7.

