UK's Princess Eugenie expecting second child this summer

U.K. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, in 2021.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.