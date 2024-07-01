Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Photos: Music fans attend the Glastonbury Festival in England

The Associated Press
Monday 01 July 2024 15:58

AP Photos: Music fans attend the Glastonbury Festival in England

Show all 24

Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England from June 26 to June 30 for the Glastonbury Festival.

The festival began in 1970.

Bands that performed included Dua Lipa and American artist SZA.

The selection was curated by London-based photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in