Winners of the London stage 2023 Olivier Awards

Winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance include: "My Neighbor Totoro," which won six prizes including best new comedy and best director

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 April 2023 21:51

The winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Prima Facie”

New Musical: “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

New Comedy: “My Neighbor Totoro”

Family Show: “Hey Duggee The Live Theater Show”

Revival: “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Musical Revival: “Oklahoma!”

Actress-Play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Actor-Play: Paul Mescal, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Actress-Musical: Katie Brayben, “Tammy Faye

Actor-Musical: Arthur Darvill, “Oklahoma!”

Supporting Actor-Play: Will Keen, “Patriots”

Supporting Actress-Play: Anjana Vasan, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Beverley Knight, “Sylvia”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Zubin Varla, “Tammy Faye”

Director: Phelim McDermott, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Original score or new orchestrations: Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

Theater Choreography: Matt Cole, “Newsies”

New Opera Production: “Alcina” at the Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: William Kentridge for “Sibyl”

New Dance Production: Ivan Michael Blackstock's “Traplord”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Dickson Mbi

Set Design: Tom Pye, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Lighting Design: Jessica Hun Hang Yun, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Sound Design: Tony Gayle, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Costume Design: Kimie Nakano, “My Neighbor Totoro”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The P Word,” Bush Theatre

Lifetime Achievement: Derek Jacobi

Special Award: Arlene Phillips

