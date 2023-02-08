Jump to content

Zelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday in his first trip to the U.K. since the war began

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 February 2023 08:34
Russia Ukraine War EU
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the U.K. since the war began.

The British government says Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament.

The U.K. is one of the biggest military backers of Ukraine and has sent the country more than 2 billion pounds ($2,5 billion) in weapons and equipment.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

