List of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards
The SAG Awards are underway and have given early awards to Jessica Chastain, Sam Elliott, the cast of “Abbott Elementary” and the stunt performers in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:
FILM
Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”
TELEVISION
Comedy Ensemble: “Abbott Elementary."
Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”
Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”
Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”