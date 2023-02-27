Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

List of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

The SAG Awards are underway and have given early awards to Jessica Chastain, Sam Elliott, the cast of “Abbott Elementary” and the stunt performers in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Via AP news wire
Monday 27 February 2023 01:43

List of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

Show all 3

List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

FILM

Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”

TELEVISION

Comedy Ensemble: “Abbott Elementary."

Recommended

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in