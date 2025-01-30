FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here's how to watch and donate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts.

FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST.

Whether you were lucky enough to grab tickets before they sold out, or you're gearing up to watch the live stream — here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

How to watch

FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in the U.S.

Who is performing?

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Intuit Dome.

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes and John Mayer will perform at the Kia Forum.

Mayer and Dave Matthews were originally scheduled to perform live together for the first time, but on Wednesday, the official Dave Matthews Band Instagram account announced that “due to a critical illness in the family,” Matthews will no longer take the stage.

There will also be special guests.

The folk rock band Dawes were directly affected by the Eaton fire. Actor-singer Mandy Moore, who is married to Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, posted on social media to share that a portion of their Altadena house and Goldsmith’s home recording studio were destroyed. Taylor Goldsmith's brother and bandmate, Griffin Goldsmith and his pregnant wife also lost their home in the fire.

Is it just a concert?

Between the performances, there will be celebrity and non-celebrity speakers, including those who lost their homes, first responders and firefighters.

There will also be packages spotlighting those impacted.

How will donations work?

Those who cannot attend the concerts or watch the live feed can contribute donations via FireAidLA.org. The link, which is open now, will also be up on the screen for the duration of the broadcast.

All of the proceeds will go to those affected. A 501(c)(3) was set up, and contributions to FireAid will be distributed under the Annenberg Foundation, which with FireAid has assembled a small committee to advise.