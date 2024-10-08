Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Buehler's arm, police say

Police in California say thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and ripped a pricey watch off his arm

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 October 2024 18:53
Padres Dodgers Baseball
Padres Dodgers Baseball (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and ripped pricey watch off his arm, police said Tuesday.

Buehler was not threatened during the incident, which happened Sept. 28 at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in the Los Angeles surburb of Arcadia, police there said.

Police investigated two more incidents of watch theft on the same day. The victims were all targets of organized groups who steal high end watches in large crowds during events, police said.

It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

On Aug. 31 in San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in Union Square when the NFL player was robbed at gunpoint by a teen suspect who took his Rolex watch and other expensive jewelry.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in