Prized pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto agrees to $325 million deal with Dodgers, according to reports

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 December 2023 05:43
Dodgers Yamamoto Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal this offseason.

The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

