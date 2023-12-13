Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony

Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he’ll be presiding over January’s strike-delayed ceremony

The Associated Press
Wednesday 13 December 2023 16:52
Emmys-Host
Emmys-Host
(Invision)

Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he'll be presiding over January's strike-delayed ceremony.

The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television.

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes.

“Succession” is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also receiving multiple nominations.

Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series “black-ish.” The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show — he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in