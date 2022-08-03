Jump to content
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday night at 94

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 August 2022 05:32

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94.

"OMG. Such sad news. A great man and the best sportscaster to ever call a game. His voice will live on our minds and hearts forevermore. RIP dear Vin.” — Ralph Lawler, former voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for 41 years, via Twitter.

“Growing up in LA, he was the voice I always heard. Back when I played my first big league game against the Dodgers, we were playing them in Toronto. The next day, I was watching my at-bats from that game. The sound was on, and normally the sound isn't on, but I put it on and I heard Vin Scully, talking about me being a hometown guy from California. It meant the world to me. It was a really goosebump moment for me just hearing him say my name.” — Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager and former Dodgers coach in a statement.

“A true gentleman and the greatest storyteller to ever sit behind a mic. Rest easy, Vin.” — San Diego Padres via Twitter.

“The heart of a city. A voice that bridged generations. An iconic storyteller who, through his words, brought so many summer nights and fall evenings to life. We've lost a true legend. RIP Vin Scully.” — Los Angeles Chargers via Twitter.

“His last home game at Dodger Stadium. You know, I got lucky in the moment, walk-off homer to clinch the division. And then afterward, we’re all celebrating and they’re showing moments now, where we all just turned our attention to Vin and his wife, Sandra. It was a pretty cool moment.” — Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culbertson, a former member of the Dodgers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

