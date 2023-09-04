Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'

On Monday, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years

Maria Sherman
Monday 04 September 2023 20:00
Music Rolling Stones New Album
Music Rolling Stones New Album
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005's “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London's Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

Recommended

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in