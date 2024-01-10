SAG Awards 2024: See the complete list of nominees
The nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced
Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:
MOVIES ENSEMBLE
“American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “The Color Purple”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lilly Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Margot Robbie, “Barbie”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “John Wick: Chapter 4”; “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I”
TELEVISION DRAMA ENSEMBLE
“The Crown”; “The Gilded Age”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession”
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
“Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Bel Powley, “A Small Light”; Ali Wong, “Beef”
MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”; Steven Yeun, “Beef”
STUNT ENSEMBLE
“Ahsoka”; “Barry”; “Beef”; “The Last of Us”; “The Mandalorian”