Cards' Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

