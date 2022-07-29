Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Los Angeles police officer's training death ruled accidental

An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 July 2022 01:09
California-Officer Death-Training
California-Officer Death-Training
(2022 Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges, according to the autopsy report.

Houston Tipping, 32, suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy, according to the June 8 report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner's department.

According to witness statements and records cited in the report, Tipping was engaging in a “face-to-face bear hug" with a student during the training exercise when both fell. Tipping was “brought down on his head," fell onto a hard mat “with not a lot of padding" and the other student may have landed on top of him.

Tipping fractured his neck, according to the report. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident caused by “”rain death secondary to anoxic brain injury."

Recommended

In a wrongful death claim filed against the city, Tipping’s mother, Shirley Huffman, has alleged that her son was beaten in the head by other officers in an exercise meant to “simulate a mob.”

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore has denied that claim.

The coroner's report said Tipping did have other injuries but they were caused by efforts to save his life. They included a cut on his scalp from a clamp used during surgery and fractured ribs that appeared related to efforts to resuscitate him.

Brad Gage, an attorney for the Tipping family, told KCBS-TV this week that he will seek the release of additional information surrounding Tipping’s death and then plans to sue.

An email from The Associated Press to Gage seeking comment Wednesday wasn't immediately returned.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in