Former St. Louis alderman in fraud case also charged with lying to police

A former St. Louis alderman indicted in a fraud case was charged with lying to police about getting carjacked last year, authorities said.

Brandon Bosley was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of making a false report to police when he said a woman tried to carjack him last year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Months ago, he was indicted by federal officials in a fraud and bribery investigation that put three other former St. Louis aldermen in prison last December.

Charging documents say there was no evidence of an attempted carjacking and that several parts of Bosley's story did not line up with what investigators found, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Officers spoke with Bosley and the woman on Dec. 22, according to court documents, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Bosley accused the woman of trying to rob him, while the woman told police that Bosley hit her with his car.

According to the court documents, Bosley told police he was robbed at a specific address and that he followed a car that he said fired shots at him. But investigators found that he wasn't at that address at the corresponding time, and surveillance video showed that he did not follow any cars.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27 for this charge, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Meanwhile, Bosley's case in federal court is still pending, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was indicted by federal officials in June on three counts of wire fraud related to a car insurance scheme.

Three other former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, were sentenced to prison — for about three to four years each — for accepting bribes from a businessman.

The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. The former aldermen are Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad.

They are all men and Democrats, along with Bosley.