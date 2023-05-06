Jump to content

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby hat styles: Bigger is often better

Beth Harris
Saturday 06 May 2023 18:12

Show all 44

The Kentucky Derby is arguably the world’s most famous horse race. It’s also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.

Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racegoers famously elevate their style to another level with their grand collection of hats and fascinators.

Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs featuring feathers and flowers in every shape, color and size. Bigger is often better when it comes to Derby hats.

The event has appointed an official milliner, or hatmaker, every year since 2018. But in a sign of their growing importance at the Kentucky Derby, it has named three milliners for the 2023 event: Christine Moore, Jenny Pfanenstiel and The Hat Girls.

The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875.

