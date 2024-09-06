Brazil's Lula is mulling the dismissal of a minister accused of sexual misconduct

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is considering whether to dismiss Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida following reports he was involved in sexual misconduct, Lula said Friday on social media.

Local media outlets reported Thursday night that MeToo Brasil, an organization that defends women victims of sexual violence, had received complaints of sexual misconduct by Almeida. The organization confirmed that in a subsequent statement.

“No one who commits harassment will remain in government. ... I will have meetings today to make a decision,” Lula said, adding that the federal police, the public prosecutor’s office, comptroller general and the presidency’s ethics commission would investigate, while guaranteeing the right to defense.

Brazil’s government has asked Almeida to “provide clarifications” to Comptroller General Vinícius Carvalho and Attorney General Jorge Messias, the presidential palace said in a statement released late Thursday.

“The federal government recognizes the seriousness of the allegations and is handling the case with the rigor and speed that situations regarding possible violence against women deserve,” the presidency’s statement said, without providing any details of the allegations.

Almeida said in a statement that he repudiates “with absolute vehemence the lies” claimed about his behavior, and denounced a “campaign to tarnish my image as a Black man in a prominent position in government.”

He added that every such report should be fully investigated and that he would send official letters to the relevant government bodies, including the justice ministry, to help facilitate that. He also warned that false accusations are a crime.

Lula will meet Friday with Almeida and the minister for racial equality, Anielle Franco, according to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. Local media have reported that Franco is one of the women who reported Almeida's conduct, although she hasn’t commented.

Brazil’s first lady Rosângela da Silva — known as Janja — is a prominent voice for the defense of women’s rights, and on Thursday posted a picture on her Instagram account of her kissing Franco on the forehead, in a sign of support.

“As often happens in cases of sexual violence involving aggressors in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints,” MeToo Brasil said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, they allowed the case to be confirmed to the press.”

