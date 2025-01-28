Office plants add warmth to the workplace. Only some will thrive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lush, green plants have the power to transform a space, imparting character, warmth and charm. And there is no space I can think of that could benefit more from a little character, warmth and charm than your average office cubicle.

But growing plants in windowless spaces can be challenging, to say the least, no matter how green your thumb is.

Fortunately, there are several “low-light” houseplants that will not only survive but thrive under the overhead fluorescent light fixtures common in commercial office spaces.

These plants also have low water needs, which means they won’t miss you when you take a weeklong vacation. And they’re all easy to care for, making them perfect for new houseplant owners.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

A vining plant with waxy, heart-shaped leaves that can grow up to 8 feet long. Hang a pot from a hook or place it on an overhead storage unit and allow its long stems to hang over the edge. There are many varieties, with golden, jade and satin among the best for low-light conditions.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Glossy foliage and an upright habit that can reach 3 feet tall. Its narrow profile makes it perfect for placing on the floor beside your desk. Consider the green-leaved standard, the speckled variegated or trendy black Raven varieties.

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

Smooth, glossy, sometimes variegated or mottled leaves. Consider a variety whose green leaves have vibrant red or orange striations for a pop of color, a cream or creamy-pink variety for elegance or a speckled or blotchy one for a touch of whimsy.

Snake Plant (Dracaena trifasciata, formerly Sansevieria)

The common name is one of two bestowed on this old-time favorite with upward-growing, sharp, pointy leaves (the other is mother-in-law’s tongue). Opt for the standard green variety.

Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior)

A shade-loving tropical plant that actually prefers artificial lighting over sunlight. The plant is as strong as its name implies. Its sword-shaped green leaves can also handle the too-warm or too-cool temperatures often spewed by finicky office thermostats without wilting.

Air Plant (Tillandsia)

Grows well under fluorescent lighting without natural sunlight. It also grows without a pot or soil. You can even glue one to a frame to create a living portrait. As far as care goes, just mist it with water every couple of days or give it a good soaking every week or two (more often if the air is dry).

Air Fern (Sertularia argentea)

Not to be confused with air plants, air ferns are marketed as plants that don’t require any sunlight or water. Sound too good to be true? It is. Air ferns aren’t actually plants at all. They’re not even alive. The dried skeletal remains of marine hydrozoans are dyed green and sold as no-maintenance "houseplants."

