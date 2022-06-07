Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 June 2022 19:02
A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde's death.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

