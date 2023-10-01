Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A fire at a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia kills 13

At least 13 people have been killed when a fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia

Via AP news wire
Sunday 01 October 2023 15:43

A fire at a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia kills 13

Show all 3

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

Recommended

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-mast on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in