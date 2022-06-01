Madrid taxi drivers protest proposed ride-hailing rules
Hundreds of taxi drivers have protested in the streets of Madrid against what they claim is unfair competition from ride-hailing services
Madrid taxi drivers protest proposed ride-hailing rulesShow all 4
Hundreds of taxi drivers protested Wednesday in the streets of Madrid against what they claim is unfair competition from ride-hailing services.
The drivers participated in a procession through the Spanish capital, protesting in their vehicles and on foot.
A city government proposal to create new rules for ride-hailing services is set for a Thursday vote by the municipal assembly.
Labor groups complain the proposed regulations do not include mandatory days off, working hour limits and other conditions that are required for taxi drivers.
The Professional Federation of Madrid Taxis, which organized the protest, claims there is one ride-hailing vehicle for every two taxis in Madrid even though a local law limits the number to one for every 30 taxis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.