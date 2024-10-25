Lewiston gathering to mark one year since a deadly mass shooting rocked the Maine city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With flags lowered across the state, Maine residents whose sense of safety was shattered last year by a mass shooting planned to mark the anniversary Friday in ways big and small, including a planned memorial service.

The killings of 18 people by an Army reservist in Lewiston drove home the stark reality that no corner of the country is safe from gun violence, including a state where people often boast of the low crime rate.

The largest of the gatherings was expected at the city's hockey arena, where there were to be moments of silence at the time of the shootings.

Community has emerged as an important component of the grieving process since the shootings, Elizabeth Seal said through a sign language interpreter at an event with victims and survivors last week. Seal’s husband, Joshua Seal, was killed in the shootings.

“Once justice is served, I feel maybe we can start that process of healing,” Seal said through the interpreter. “But in the meantime, we're going to stay ‘Lewiston Strong.’”

Seal and dozens of other survivors and relatives of victims recently began the formal process of suing the U.S. Army for what they say was a failure to act to stop the 40-year-old reservist, Robert Card.

The shootings on Oct. 25, 2023, happened at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill. Card died by suicide, and his body was found two days later.

Justin Juray, owner of the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley where the shooting began, said the venue would close for the day Friday to let staff be with their families. He said it had been a tough week as the anniversary approached, and Friday would be particularly hard.

“We don’t need work to add to their stress,” he said. Juray and his wife, Samantha, reopened the bowling alley in May, six months after the shooting. Two staff members were among the eight people killed there.

All told, more than 130 people were present at the two sites, according to the state’s director of victim services. In addition to the 18 killed, there were 13 wounded by gunfire and 20 non-shooting injuries.

The gunman’s family and fellow Army reservists reported that he was suffering from a mental breakdown. In the aftermath of the shooting, the Maine Legislature passed new gun laws that bolstered the state’s “yellow flag” law, criminalized the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanded funding for mental health crisis care.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the healing isn’t over.

“As we continue down the long and difficult road to recovery, let us remind ourselves that we are not alone, that we are ‘Lewiston Strong,’ and that we will continue to heal, together,” she said.

Associated Press visual journalists Robert F. Bukaty, Rodrique Ngowi and Nick Perry contributed to this report.