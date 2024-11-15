Malaysia protests new Philippine maritime laws that it says infringe on its territory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malaysia has protested new maritime laws in the Philippines that it says encroach on its territory, a government official said Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin said Malaysia sent a protest note on Thursday over the Philippine laws. Experts have found that reference documents related to the laws restated Manila's long-standing claim over the oil-rich Malaysian state of Sabah in northern Borneo, he said.

Last week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine Maritime Zones act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes act, which reaffirmed the country’s maritime territories and right to resources, including in the South China Sea. They further cement Manila’s rejection of Chinese claims to virtually the entire South China Sea and stipulate jail terms and stiff fines for violators. The laws have also angered China.

China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia and Taiwan all claim parts of the South China Sea. Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the sea have surged since last year, sparking fears that the United States — Manila’s longtime treaty ally — might get drawn into a major conflict.

Mohamad Alamin was quoted by local media as saying in Parliament on Thursday that the new Philippine laws extend its claims into Malaysian boundaries mapped out in 1979 that were internationally recognized. He said the protest note demonstrated Malaysia's commitment to defend its sovereignty.

Sabah, which is two hours away by boat from the southern Philippines, and neighboring Sarawak on Borneo became part of Malaysia in 1963. The Philippines has long laid claims to Sabah, which was once part of the centuries-old sultanate of Sulu.