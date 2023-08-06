Jump to content

Maldives top court rejects jailed ex-leader's plea for eligibility to run again for president

The highest court in the Maldives has rejected a plea from the country’s jailed former president that he be made eligible to contest next month's presidential election

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 August 2023 16:46
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The highest court in the Maldives on Sunday rejected a plea from the country's jailed former president that he be made eligible to contest next month's presidential election.

Abdullah Yameen's lawyers argued the former leader should be eligible to stand in the election because the corruption case that he was convicted of is under appeal in a higher court and there is a possibility it will be overturned.

The seven-member Supreme Court bench rejected the plea.

Yameen is currently serving an 11-year jail term after being convicted of money laundering and bribery.

According to the Maldives constitution, a person convicted of a criminal offense and sentenced to more than 12 months in prison can't seek elected office until after three years from the completion of the sentence.

Yameen ruled the Indian Ocean archipelago state known for its high-end tourist islands from 2013 to 2018, until losing to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The election is scheduled to be held on Sept. 9.

