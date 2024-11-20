Mali junta leaders fires prime minister days after he criticizes the military regime
Mali’s junta leader has fired Prime Minister Choguel Maïga and the government, days after he criticized the military regime
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Mali's junta leader fired Prime Minister Choguel Maïga and the government on Wednesday, days after Maïga criticized the military regime.
The move was announced in a presidential decree issued by Col. Assimi Goita, Mali's leader. It was read by the secretary general of the presidency on state television channel ORTM.
Mali has been ruled by military leaders since a junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year.
In June 2022, the junta promised a return to civilian rule by March 2024, but later postponed elections. No date has been set yet for the presidential election.
Maïga, who was appointed by the military two years, accused the junta of postponing the elections without informing him and said confusion around an end to the transition could pose “serious challenges and the risk of going backwards,” at a rally of his supporters on Saturday. In response to Maiga’s statement, the junta organized demonstrations against him.
A new prime minister has not been announced yet.