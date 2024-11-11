Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday light display in Manhattan changing up this season
Dazzling displays of synchronized lights on the facade of Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship store in midtown Manhattan have thrilled holiday visitors for years.
But the store's holiday display will look a bit different this year, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.
“In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
The holiday windows will be on display later this month.
The flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store is across from Rockefeller Plaza and its towering Christmas tree.