Canadian man facing 5 murder charges in the deaths of his wife, children and teen relative

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Canadian man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, three young children and a 17-year-old female relative, authorities said Monday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Insp. Tim Arseneault said Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, 29, has been charged and said the dead are the suspect’s 30-year-old wife, the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter, as well as the wife’s 17-year-old niece.

The five died Sunday at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Winnipeg.

Police responded to a hit-and-run and found the woman lying dead in a ditch on Sunday morning.

More than two hours later and 70 kilometers (44 miles) to the north, officers were called to a report of a burning vehicle and found the children outside the car.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and police took Manoakeesick of Carman into custody while the body of the teen girl was found later at a home in Carman.