27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland
Officials in Maryland say that 27 people have suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in MarylandShow all 2
Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m., fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.