Governor: Up to 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Authorities say a shooting in western Maryland has left multiple victims, and the state's governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed

Thursday 09 June 2022 22:35
Shooting Maryland
A shooting at a business in western Maryland left multiple victims Thursday and the suspect wounded a state trooper in the pursuit that followed, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

After a briefing with law enforcement, Hogan said the suspect shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire. He didn't know the status of the suspect.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose said earlier by telephone. The address given by authorities corresponded to a manufacturing facility.

The sheriff's office said in a brief statement that the incident was rapidly evolving and it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries, although Hogan had said there were potentially three fatalities.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

