Governor: Up to 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Authorities say a shooting in western Maryland has left multiple victims, and the state's governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed
A shooting at a business in western Maryland left multiple victims Thursday and the suspect wounded a state trooper in the pursuit that followed, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
After a briefing with law enforcement, Hogan said the suspect shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire. He didn't know the status of the suspect.
The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose said earlier by telephone. The address given by authorities corresponded to a manufacturing facility.
The sheriff's office said in a brief statement that the incident was rapidly evolving and it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries, although Hogan had said there were potentially three fatalities.
News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.
Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.