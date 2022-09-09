Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative
Poland's prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis
Ukraine is ready to supply Poland with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis, the Polish prime minister said Friday.
Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia's President Egils Levits, were in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about military and energy security amid the region's efforts to roll back its dependence on Russian energy sources.
Morawiecki thanked Zelenskyy for his "understanding" and readiness to provide needed assistance in a short time.
“Today, because of the embargo on Russian coal, we are bringing in coal from around the world," Morawiecki said during a joint news conference.
“If we are not to burn it in Polish power plants, we could use some energy from Ukraine, if possible. I was told by the president that yes, it will be possible, shortly,” Morawiecki said.
Zelenskyy spoke of steps to overcome a “potential, future energy crisis.”
The leaders also discussed ways of urgently easing traffic flow at border crossings amid a backlog of trucks waiting to cross from both sides, but mainly to enter Poland.
Morawiecki referred to gains gains by Ukraine's army against Russian forces in the region of Kharkiv. But he suggested that the European Commission has yet to provide Ukraine with billions of euro of financial support promised in the summer.
Zelenskyy thanked the two leaders for their efforts for the EU to release 5 billion euros in long-term assistance.
