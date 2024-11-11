Megan Fox is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family.
Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Tuesday. She appeared in a photo covered in black ink while holding her baby bump and another of a pregnancy test that said, “Yes.”
“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” the actor said in the post, tagging her fiance's song “Last November."
The couple spoke about experiencing a miscarriage more than a year ago. They announced their engagement in 2022.
Fox, 38, was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.
Machine Gun Kelly, 34, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.