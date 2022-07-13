Jump to content
St. Jude expanding investment for research, additional jobs

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital says it's increasing its investment by $1.4 billion for a strategic plan that includes programs advancing the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 July 2022 20:11
St. Jude Research Investment
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is increasing its investment by $1.4 billion for a strategic plan that includes programs advancing the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases, the hospital said Wednesday.

The additional funding is part of a six-year expansion plan that launched last year, and it will raise the six-year operating and capital budget to $12.9 billion, the Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital said in a news release.

New funding will affect scientific operations, clinical care, global medicine and infrastructure. The number of new jobs will increase from from 1,400 to 2,300, while funds for construction, renovation and capital needs will rise from from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion, the hospital said.

As part of the expansion plan, more investment will be seen in areas including structural biology, advanced microscopy, data sciences, global childhood cancer care and collaborative projects involving St. Jude and scientists across the U.S. and the world, the hospital said.

Additional funds also will be used on construction projects including Domino’s Village, a 140-unit housing facility; the Family Commons, a treatment-free zone for patients and their families to rest and enjoy themselves; and two, 15-story towers dedicated to patient care and clinical research, St. Jude said.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children, and a prominent charity: Families with children who are patients at the hospital never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food. Most of St. Jude’s funding comes from private donors.

The plan, which started in July 2021, marks the hospital's largest strategic expansion in its 60-year history, hospital officials said.

“The heart of the plan — accelerating progress globally — remains the same,” said Dr. James R. Downing, St. Jude president and CEO. “This expansion ensures employees have ample resources and bandwidth to achieve that important goal.”

