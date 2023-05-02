Jump to content

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 May 2023 19:01
TV Station Shooting
TV Station Shooting

A shot was fired at a Memphis television station on Tuesday, but no one was wounded, the station said.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired at about 11:30 a.m. and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shot was fired from inside or outside of the station, or what the intended target might have been. A police spokeswoman said she would provide more information when it was available.

Police said the armed suspect was inside a nearby hamburger restaurant and advised the public to stay out of the area. A SWAT team was attempting to take the suspect into custody, the station said.

The university issued an advisory telling students and faculty to shelter indoors. It later said that normal campus activity could resume, but that the area of the restaurant should still be avoided.

