Man sentenced to life in Young Dolph killing gets 35 more years in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison in the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph received an additional 35 years behind bars Friday.

Justin Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder on Sept. 26 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole the same day by Shelby County Judge Jennifer Mitchell. On Friday, she sentenced Johnson for his two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot in November 2021 at a Memphis bakery. Known for his works of charity in the city where he grew up, the 36-year-old rapper and independent music label owner was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an event that shocked the entertainment world.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman noted during the sentencing hearing that Johnson, a 26-year-old aspiring rapper, had three aggravated assault convictions before the shooting and he had “no hesitation” to commit the murder-for-hire in a public place. Hagerman called it a “stone-cold execution” motivated by money and fame.

In a statement read in court, the rapper's sister said the family feels “anger, anxiety and grief” over the death of Young Dolph, who “created a legacy that will endure long after this tragedy.”

“In a world full of envy, jealousy and arrogance, many fail to realize the impact of their actions until it's too late,” the statement said.

Johnson's lawyer, Luke Evans, said Johnson was manipulated by others to shoot Young Dolph. Evans has requested a new trial for Johnson, arguing that the evidence presented during the trial was not sufficient for a conviction. Evans said Johnson would not be eligible for parole for another 50 years under the murder conviction alone.

During the trial, co-defendant Cornelius Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and Johnson were “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch.”

They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in the turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph’s car. They followed him to the cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Hagerman told trial jurors that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists and its “number two person,” Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

In addition to Smith’s testimony, prosecutors presented a mountain of circumstantial evidence, including from surveillance cameras and Johnson’s own cellphone.

Smith is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set for him.

Evans, the defense attorney, said in the trial's closing arguments that Smith was lying and would say anything to try to save himself. Evans also noted that Smith’s fingerprints were found in the getaway car but Johnson’s were not. And he said there was “no proof that Justin Johnson got a penny,” while Smith testified he received $800 before he was arrested and his defense attorney later received another $50,000.

Hagerman countered that video and cellphone evidence corroborated Smith’s story. They included calls between Smith and Johnson shortly before the killing and a call between Johnson and Big Jook immediately after.

Jermarcus Johnson, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing, acknowledged helping his half-brother and Smith communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities. He has not been sentenced.

Hernandez Govan, whom Smith identified as a go-between with Big Jook, has pleaded not guilty to organizing the killing. A trial date for Govan has been set for March 10.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.