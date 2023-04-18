Jump to content

Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

The Mexican Navy says it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico's northern Pacific coast

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 April 2023 03:27

Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel.

