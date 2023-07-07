Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drum-beating 'monkeys' and dancing 'parrots' celebrate 100th anniversary of Mexico City zoo

Hundreds of people in Mexico City have to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, founded in 1923 in a city park of the same name

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 July 2023 02:28

Drum-beating 'monkeys' and dancing 'parrots' celebrate 100th anniversary of Mexico City zoo

Show all 5

Hundreds of people celebrated the 100th anniversary of Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo Thursday with a costume parade that featured a marching band of lions and children dressed as birds or butterflies.

Other revelers dressed up as dancing parrots, acrobatic zebras and there were even drum-beating monkeys at the Chapultepec zoo, which was founded in 1923 in a city park of the same name.

The well-loved zoo draws about 5 million visitors per year. But it is not without its challenges.

Dentist Diana Godínez held up a sign reading: “The animals at the zoo need better habitats, and better treatment.”

Reflecting changes in zoo philosophy over the years, the zoo has changed from a simple repository of animals. Fernando Gual Sill said the zoo is now “a center for wildlife conservation” that protects endangered species.

Recommended

Mexico has a long and troubled history related to its fascination with exotic animals. Many lions and elephants were effectively abandoned after Mexico banned animal acts at circuses in 2015.

And drug lords and others routinely keep exotic animals like lions, tigers and zebras, sometimes in inappropriate enclosures from which some periodically escape.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in