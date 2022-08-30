Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mexicans march to demand search for 100,000 disappeared

Relatives of some of Mexico's over 100,000 missing people are demanding authorities find their sons, daughters, fathers and brothers

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 August 2022 23:01

Mexicans march to demand search for 100,000 disappeared

Show all 10

Relatives of some of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people marched through downtown Mexico City Tuesday to demand authorities find their sons, daughters, parents and siblings.

The protesters carried photos of the disappeared hanging from their necks, and chanted “Where are they? Our Children, Where are they?"

Many claimed that, rather than investigating the abductions, authorities are quick to assume that disappeared people might have been involved in illicit activities.

”Frequently, there are no investigations, re-victimizations. We continually face negligence and inaction,” said Miriam Jaqueline Palmeros, whose daughter Jael Monserrat Uribe disappeared two years ago and has never been seen since.

To mark the International Day of the Disappeared, family members mounted a panorama of photos of the missing, and performed prayers, rituals and songs for them. Most of the disappearances began after the start of Mexico’s drug war in 2006.

Recommended

While abductions and disappearances sometimes involve street-level drug dealers picked up by rival gangs, the disappeared also include kidnap victims, passing motorists caught at drug cartel checkpoints and witnesses to crimes or passersby.

Guillermo Fernández Maldonado, the Mexico representative for the U.N. Office on Human Rights, noted “these are really enormous numbers.”

“These are not like some situations that are in the past,” Fernández Maldonado said. “These are serious situations that continue to happen every day.”

The protesters demanded that authorities start searching earlier, within the first few hours after a disappearance, rather than waiting — as they often do — to see if a missing person shows up on their own.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in