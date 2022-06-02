US extradites ex-Mexican governor to face corruption charges

The United States has extradited a former Mexican border state governor to his homeland, where he is accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds.

César Duarte, who was governor of Chihuahua state, was sent back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time in office.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that Duarte will face charges roughly equivalent to embezzlement and conspiracy in Mexico. The charges involve almost $5 million on state funds that Duarte allegedly took during his 2010-2016 term.

Lawyers for Duarte have said the charges are politically motivated.

Mexico requested Duarte’s extradition in late 2019.

The former governor, a member of the once dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party, unsuccessfully sought asylum in the U.S. shortly before he was arrested in Miami in July 2020.

Duarte moved to the U.S. with his family after leaving office.