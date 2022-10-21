Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Roslyn is gaining strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and forecasters expect it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan
Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kph) early Friday. It was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward and reaching the coast Saturday nighr or Sunday.
The hurricane center said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Roslyn's core.
Mexico issued a hurricane warning for a strip of coast from Cabo Corrientes southward.
The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.
