Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday
Tropical Storm Karl's forward movement stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters said the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday.
The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It was expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles (405 kilometers) north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz.
Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.
The hurricane center said Karl could drop 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco from Friday into late Saturday. It said as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.
Karl formed one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific after having directly or indirectly caused the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico following its landfall on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.