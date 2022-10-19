Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mexico activists file Hague case over disappearances

Mexican activists have filed a criminal complaint at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, arguing authorities cooperated with or allowed drug cartels to abduct people who were never seen again

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 October 2022 21:49
Mexico Disappearances
Mexico Disappearances
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mexican activists filed a criminal complaint Wednesday at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, arguing authorities cooperated with or allowed drug cartels to abduct people who were never seen again.

The case involves hundreds of people who disappeared in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz between 2010 and 2016. While many are believed to have been kidnapped and killed by drug gangs, corrupt police are believed to have abducted many, as well.

The International Federation for Human Rights filed the complaint on behalf of activist groups that have helped locate hundreds of clandestine graves in Veracruz.

The federation presented evidence of 22 cases in which there was a systematic pattern to the disappearances, which may have applied to many of the estimated 600 bodies found.

In Veracruz, members of one state police unit have been convicted for carrying out illegal detentions and disappearances of people in the mid-2010s, during the administration of then Gov. Javier Duarte.

Recommended

“This is one more piece of evidence on crimes against humanity in Mexico committed by organized crime, government authorities or both acting together,” said Jimena Reyes, the Federation's director for the Americas.

The Federation has filed similar complaints regarding cases in the states of Coahuila and Nayarit; those cases have not yet been ruled on.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in