Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening winds

Hurricane Lidia is taking aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 10 October 2023 15:11
Mexico Tropical Weather
Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia took aim Tuesday at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, and forecasters said it could have winds up to 105 mph when it hits land later in the day or early Wednesday.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia had winds of about 85 mph (140 kph) early Tuesday, but was expected to strengthen to about 105 mph (170 kph) before making landfall.

Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 235 miles (380 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 13 mph (20 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

