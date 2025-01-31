AP PHOTOS: The moment to restore broken baby Jesus figurines has come in Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might cost more to repair them than to buy new ones. But baby Jesus figurines have such sentimental value in families that every January an area in downtown Mexico City is full of people with the broken religious sculptures looking for a workshop for hands, legs, nose, eyes, eyelashes or fingers.

Mexicans restore their baby Jesus figurines in time for Candlemas, on Feb. 2, the Catholic feast marking the end of Christmas celebrations that commemorates the Virgin Mary’s purification and Jesus’ presentation at the temple.

It is common that from one year to the next, plaster figures lose a hand, a nose, a finger or even the entire head. However, some people decide not to replace their figurine but to restore it, because they were a gift or have been with them for years.

“It is cheaper to buy one, but it is not so much the one you buy, but the one someone has given you, (it’s) why you have it. Nothing more,” said María Sánchez Arena, 61, who this time of the year helps restoring baby Jesus figurines.

Mexicans often keep the figurines during the Christmas season in Nativity scenes displayed in homes, and on Candlemas they take them to church to be blessed.